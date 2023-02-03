CDGS stock surges over 15% as Board approves special interim dividend of 67

The company said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Declared special interim dividend of Rs. 67/- (Rupees Sixty-Seven only) per Equity Share i.e. at the rate of 1340% on the face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2022-23. The Special Interim Dividend shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Monday, February 13, 2023, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose. The payment of Special Interim Dividend/dispatch of dividend warrants would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend."