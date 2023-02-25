Small-cap firm Radhagobind Commercial Ltd operates in the consumer discretionary goods & services (CDGS) sector and has a market valuation of ₹3.60 Cr. The primary source of revenue for our firm is from the sale of fabrication materials, which is the company's primary line of business.

Radhagobind Commercial said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “1. Considered and approve Increase in authorized share capital of the company from Rs. 1,45,00,000/- (Rupees One crores Forty-five lakhs only) To Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty-five crores only). 2. Considered and approve Alteration in Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the company so that The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 25, 00, 00,000/- [Rupees Twenty-Five Crores Only] divided into 2,50,00,000 (Two Crore fifty Lakhs) Equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each."

The Board of Directors of Radhagobind Commercial also informed stock exchanges that “The Authorized Share Capital of the Company Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty-Five Crore Only) divided into 2,50,00,000 (Two Crore Fifty Lakhs) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, be and is hereby sub divided into 25,00,00,000 (Twenty-five Crore) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each. The issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company, comprising of 14,40,000 (Fourteen Lakh forty Thousand) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each aggregating to Rs. 1,44,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore Forty-Four Lakhs Only), held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date to be decided by the Board of Directors of the company, be sub divided into 1,44,00,000 (One Crore Forty four Lakhs) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each, aggregating to Rs. 1,44,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore Forty-Four Lakhs Only)."

During Q3FY23, the company reported a net loss of ₹0.05 crore compared to ₹0.01 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. In the December 2022 quarter as well as the December 2021 quarter before that, there was no revenue from operations declared by the company.

On Friday, the shares of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd closed on the BSE at ₹25.00 apiece level, down by 2.34% from the previous close of ₹25.60. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 76.06% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 8.70% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹36.75 on (28/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹13.55 on (07/03/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 31.97% below the 1 year high and 84.50% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company reported 100% public shareholding.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test