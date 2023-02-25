CDGS stock up 84% from 52-week-low declares stock split

The Board of Directors of Radhagobind Commercial also informed stock exchanges that “The Authorized Share Capital of the Company Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty-Five Crore Only) divided into 2,50,00,000 (Two Crore Fifty Lakhs) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, be and is hereby sub divided into 25,00,00,000 (Twenty-five Crore) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each. The issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company, comprising of 14,40,000 (Fourteen Lakh forty Thousand) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each aggregating to Rs. 1,44,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore Forty-Four Lakhs Only), held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date to be decided by the Board of Directors of the company, be sub divided into 1,44,00,000 (One Crore Forty four Lakhs) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each, aggregating to Rs. 1,44,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore Forty-Four Lakhs Only)."

