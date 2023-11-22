The Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) announced on Wednesday, November 22, that the number of active demat accounts on its platform has crossed the 10-crore mark. In a statement, the depository announced "the crossing of another milestone as more than 10 crore demat accounts were registered with CDSL".

CDSL is the largest depository in the country in terms of active Demat accounts and allows investors to deposit securities by opening an account in electronic form (dematerialised).

more to come

