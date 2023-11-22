The Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) announced on Wednesday, November 22, that the number of active demat accounts on its platform has crossed the 10-crore mark. In a statement, the depository announced "the crossing of another milestone as more than 10 crore demat accounts were registered with CDSL". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CDSL is the largest depository in the country in terms of active Demat accounts and allows investors to deposit securities by opening an account in electronic form (dematerialised).

