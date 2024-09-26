Markets
CDSL, CAMS, and KFin Tech are riding the capital market wave to big returns
Aditya Raghunath 7 min read 26 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Several trading and settlement companies like CDSL, CAMS and KFin Tech have reported stellar growth due to higher participation from Indian retail investors. Here are three back-office companies that should benefit from India’s stock market boom.
Indian equity markets have delivered inflation-beating returns for long-term investors. In the last two decades, the Nifty 50 index has returned more than 14% annually, rising from 1,790 in September 2004 to 25,947 at the time of writing.
