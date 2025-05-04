CDSL Dividend: NSE-listed depository declares 125% dividend of ₹12.50/share for FY25; Q4 profit dips 22% YoY

CDSL Dividend: Central Depository Services (India) Limited on Saturday, May 3, 2025, announced a final dividend issue along with its January to March quarter results, according to an exchange filing. The NSE-listed depository declared a final dividend of ₹12.50 per share of face value of ₹10 apiece.

“The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend for FY 24-25 of ₹12.50/- per equity share of face value of ₹10/- (i.e., 125 % on the face value of equity share), subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company,” said CDSL in an NSE filing.

However, the company has not announced a “Record Date” for the dividend payment.

CDSL Share Price Central Depository Services Limited or CDSL shares closed 0.36 per cent higher at ₹1,324.70 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,320 per share in the previous market session. The company announced its fourth quarter results

The CDSL shares have given stock market investors more than 1,117 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years and 23.44 per cent returns in the last one-year period.

However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has lost 26.76 per cent in 2025, yet is trading 10.41 per cent higher in the last one-month period. The stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹1,989.80 on December 17, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹917.63 on June 4, 2024, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

CDSL Q4 Results Central Depository Services Limited's net profit for the January to March quarter of the financial year ended 2024-25, witnessed a 22 per cent fall to ₹100.39 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹129.41 crore in the same period a year ago.

CDSL's revenues from core operations also dropped nearly 7 per cent to ₹224.44 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared to ₹240.78 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The depository company's total expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, also witnessed a 28 per cent year-on-year rise to ₹129.40 crore, compared to ₹100.92 crore in the same period a year ago.