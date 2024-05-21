Stock market trades: Investors unable to sell shares as CDSL services get hit; Issue resolved now
Stock market investors on Tuesday complained on social media platform X that Central Depository Services India (CDSL) was down and they were unable to sell the stocks.
The services of Central Depository Services India (CDSL) faced a glitch on Tuesday as many investors complained that they were unable to sell the stocks. Many traders faced problems during verifying sell orders with TPIN. TPIN stands for Transaction Personal Identification Number.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started