Why this company is a strong bet on India's capital market growth
Madhvendra 7 min read 30 Jan 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- As India’s retail investor base expands, CDSL stands to benefit from its dominance in depository services, KYC, and insurance repositories. However, market volatility and regulatory shifts could challenge its growth trajectory, making caution essential for investors.
The Indian stock market has undergone a radical transformation in recent years. With retail investors flooding the markets, a booming IPO landscape, and rising financial literacy, a quiet but powerful enabler has emerged at the heart of this shift—Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL).
