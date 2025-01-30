Why this company is a strong bet on India's capital market growth

Over the last six years, the market has expanded on all critical fronts, significantly benefiting CDSL. The number of demat accounts has surged 4.9x, from 36 million in FY19 to 179 million, while cash and delivery volumes have grown 3.7x to ₹1.3 trillion and 5x to ₹45 billion, respectively. As a result, transaction fees have grown at an impressive CAGR of 42% to ₹2.2 billion over the same period.