CDSL share price dives 5% after 22% YoY dip in Q4 PAT, dividend announcement. Time to buy, sell or hold?

Stock market today: Shares of NSE-listed Central Depository Services Limited or CDSL cracked nearly 5% in Monday's trading session following the announcement of the fourth quarter results and dividend payout.

CDSL, over the weekend, posted a 22% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹100 crore in Q4 FY25 from ₹129 crore posted in Q4 FY24. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, too, the net profit was lower by 23% as against ₹130 crore posted in the preceding December 2024 quarter.

Its total income for the March 2025 quarter stood at ₹256 crore as against ₹267 crore in the same quarter a year ago, recording a 4% decline on a YoY basis. Meanwhile, sequentially, the decline was sharper as the figure declined 14% from ₹298 crore posted in the third quarter of FY25.

CDSL Dividend CDSL's board also recommended a final dividend for its shareholders of ₹12.50 apiece, while declaring the results for the March 2025 quarter.

"The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹ 12.50 per equity share of the face value of ₹ 10 per share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of the Shareholders," the company said in a NSE filing on Saturday.

According to Trendlyne data, in the past 12 months, Central Depository Services has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹22 per share. At the current market price, CDSL's dividend yield stands at 1.74%.

CDSL Shares: Technical Outlook CDSL share price opened at ₹1,279.90, 3.6% below its previous closing price of ₹1,328.20. The stock extended losses thereafter, hitting the day's low of ₹1,260, down 5.13%.

From its 52-week high of ₹1989.90 apiece, CDSL shares are trading 37% lower as of today's low. Meanwhile, from their 52-week low of ₹917.63, the stock has rallied 37%.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, said post-buying climax at all-time highs and a sharp 47% correction, CDSL is currently trading in a defined range between 1085 and 1344.

“The stock is now facing rejection near the upper boundary of the range. A close above 1365 will negate this rejection and open the path for a fresh breakout. However, if the rejection gets follow-through below 1250, it will trigger a move towards the range low of 1085,” Jain opined.