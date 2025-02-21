CDSL share price jumped over 3% in early trade on Friday after the depository launched a unified investors app in collaboration with SEBI and NSDL. CDSL share price gained as much as 3.58% to ₹1,294.00 apiece on the NSE.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) on Friday announced the launch of the unifying features in the investor apps of CDSL and NSDL.

“These features are believed to be a major step towards democratizing investor access to crucial financial data across Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs). The unified investor web and mobile applications (MyEasi by CDSL and SPEED-e by NSDL), provide a secure and convenient platform that consolidates financial data from CDSL, NSDL, stock exchanges & clearing corporations, enabling investors to make informed decisions with ease,” CDSL said in a release.

The apps offer investors the following access to information: A consolidated view of their securities across both CDSL and NSDL, Transaction cum Holding Statements in one place, and monitoring open positions and margin details across various exchanges and clearing corporations.

With a single-login system, investors can view their holdings and recent transactions seamlessly, ensuring faster decision-making based on up-to-date financial data. Each app is built with robust security measures, including two-factor authentication, to ensure a safe and secure user experience, the release added.

CDSL Stock Price Trend CDSL share price has declined by 16% over the past month and 17% in the last three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, CDSL stock has dropped over 27%. However, despite the recent downturn, CDSL shares have gained 43% over the past year and surged more than 82% over the last three years.

At 9:30 AM, CDSL shares were trading 3.12% higher at ₹1,288.20 apiece on the NSE.