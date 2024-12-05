CDSL share price jumped almost 9 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹ 1,865.40 in morning trade on NSE.

CDSL (Central Depository Services) share price jumped almost 9 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹1,865.40 in morning trade on NSE on Thursday, December 5, in an otherwise weak market. CDSL share price opened at ₹1,740 against its previous close of ₹1,718.60 and jumped as much as 8.5 per cent to the level of ₹1,865.40. Around 11:30 am, the stock traded 7.15 per cent higher at ₹1,841.55 on the NSE. It is the second consecutive day of gains for the stock; in the previous session, it rose 3.3 per cent.

CDSL Share price trend Shares of Central Depository Services have been on a roll this year. As of December 4 close, the stock has surged about 89 per cent year-to-date.

It hit a 52-week low of ₹811 on March 20 this year. If we consider today's high of ₹1,865.40, the stock has surged 130 per cent from its 52-week low level in less than nine months.

On a monthly scale, the stock has been in the green since June this year, gaining 10 per cent in December so far.

Should investors buy, sell or hold the stock? Some experts have positive views on CDSl stock due to its compelling technical setup and prevailing market sentiment.

Mandar Bhojane, an equity research analyst at Choice Broking, believes CDSL presents an attractive risk-reward profile for traders seeking to capitalise on its upward trajectory.

He underscored that CDSL shares have demonstrated a strong bullish breakout from an ascending triangle pattern on the daily chart, accompanied by a significant uptick in trading volume. This breakout, often considered a reliable continuation pattern, has increased the stock price by 15 per cent, signalling robust investor confidence.

"The move positions CDSL for potential short-term targets of ₹2,000 and ₹2,100, supported by strong technical indicators," said Bhojane.

"The stock trades comfortably above all key exponential moving averages (EMAs), reinforcing the positive price structure and indicating sustained bullish momentum. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 76.9 is trending upward, suggesting strong buying interest and a continuation of the current uptrend. This momentum, combined with the stock's solid support base, enhances its appeal to traders looking for favourable opportunities," Bhojane said.

Bhojane sees immediate support at ₹1,700, offering potential buying opportunities on dips. He suggests traders maintain a stop loss at ₹1,650 to manage risk effectively.

According to Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, CDSL has exhibited a well-defined price consolidation within a broad range of ₹1,675 to ₹1,350 for an extended period.

This rangebound behaviour indicated indecision among market participants, with buyers and sellers finding equilibrium within this zone.

However, the stock recently broke out above the upper boundary of ₹1,675, signalling a shift in sentiment and the potential for a strong upward trend. Following this breakout, the stock trades near the ₹1,850 level, confirming sustained bullish momentum.

CDSL share price technical chart

"From a technical perspective, the breakout target is typically twice the size of the consolidation range. In this case, the range spans ₹325 ( ₹1,675 - ₹1,350), and a two times projection adds ₹650 to the breakout level, setting a potential target of 2,325 over the next three to four months," said Patel.

"The breakout also reflects increased demand for the stock, suggesting continued upside potential. Traders and investors could view any pullback towards the ₹1,750 zone as an attractive opportunity to initiate long positions, aligning with the broader bullish trend. This approach ensures an optimal risk-reward ratio while capitalizing on the momentum generated by the breakout," Patel said.

