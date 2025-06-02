CDSL share price skyrockets 10% : Do you own the Multibagger stock?

Stock Market Today: CDSL share price skyrocketed 10% during the intraday trades on Monday: Having risen more than 1100% in last 5 years the stock has given Multifold returns to the investors and proved to be a Multibagger Stock

Central Depository Services (India) Limited had reported the January to March 2025 quarter performance and announced Dividend at the start of May 2025 and the CDSL share price has also risen well after that .

CDSL Q4 results- CDSL had reported its Q4 FY25 financial performance last month, on 3 May 2025. Compared to ₹241 crore in the same time last year, its operating revenue decreased by 4% to ₹224 crore, During the January-March 2025 quarter, CDSL's consolidated net profit dropped 22% annually to ₹100 crore from ₹129 crore during the same period last year.

With profits before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) falling 26% to 109 crore and its EBITDA margin shrinking 12.6% to 49%, CDSL reported slightly weal operating performance in the March quarter.

CDSL Dividend details Subject to shareholder approval, the Board of Directors has suggested a final dividend of ₹12.50 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 per share for the fiscal year 2024–2025. In August 2024, CDSL had rewarded shareholder with bonus shares at a 1:1 ratio. The suggested final dividend rate thereby is the highest for CDSL when taking the bonus shares into account.

CDSL share price movement CDSL share price opened at ₹1533.40 on the National Stock Exchange of India or NSE on Monday and at the time of opening the CDSL share price was marginally higher than the previous trading sessions closing price of ₹1529.70. However the CDSL share price thereafter gained further more to intraday highs of ₹1680 levels, which marked intraday gains of almost 10% for the CDSL share price.

The gains in the CDSL share price was despite Stock Market Crash and on a day when the benchmark Nifty-50 index dipped almost 1%.

However according to data from the National Stock Exchange, CDSL shares have soared a staggering 59% from their March closing low of ₹1,059, providing investors with a nice reward over the past two months.

The CDSL share price not only has risen more than 300% in last two years but has risen whooping 1177% (approx.) in last 5 year, having given Multibagger returns to the investors