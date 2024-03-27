CDSL share price slumps over 6% amid report of block deal by Standard Chartered Bank
CDSL share price dropped by over 6% as Standard Chartered Bank plans to sell its entire ownership through a block deal worth up to $151 million. The bank will sell 7.18% of its holdings in CDSL at a floor price of ₹1,672 per share.
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) share price slumped over 6% on Wednesday's session, following reports that Standard Chartered Bank intends to exit its investment by selling its entire ownership through a block deal. A term sheet that Mint examined indicated that the bank will sell 7.5 million shares, or 7.18% of its holdings in CDSL. CDSL share price today opened at ₹1,718.55 apiece on NSE.
