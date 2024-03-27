Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) share price slumped over 6% on Wednesday's session, following reports that Standard Chartered Bank intends to exit its investment by selling its entire ownership through a block deal. A term sheet that Mint examined indicated that the bank will sell 7.5 million shares, or 7.18% of its holdings in CDSL. CDSL share price today opened at ₹1,718.55 apiece on NSE.

It is projected that the deal will be worth up to $151 million in total. The shares are being sold by Standard Chartered at a floor price of ₹1,672 apiece, which represents a 6.5% discount from CDSL's Tuesday closing price of ₹1,788.90 on the NSE.

Also Read: Buy or sell stock: Reliance Power share price takes a pause after 35% rise in eight days

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, said that post the overnight news of the stake sale, the stock prices have seen a gap-down opening. We have seen the spurt in volume with the stake sale happening at the opening. As of now, the momentum is weak but the overall trend is positive. Any dip further towards ₹1,600–1,550 would be an excellent opportunity to buy in the near term, whereas 1800 is immediate resistance.

According to news reports, around 1 crore shares, or 9.6% stake in CDSL worth ₹1,712.9 crore, changed hands.

Also Read: ABB India shares surge 6.60% to hit new all-time high after UBS lifts target price

The Standard Chartered selling process is reportedly being handled by JP Morgan India Private Limited. A CDSL representative did not immediately respond to an email, according to mint.

As to a JM Financial research report dated February 7, CDSL benefits from India's great economic potential and stable political and macroeconomic climate, which puts the country's capital markets in a good growth position. "However, we believe the stock remains fairly valued at current valuations of 44x/40x FY25/26E P/E," the research report stated.

Also Read: Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates: Sensex up 350pts, Nifty above 22,100; O&G, Bank, Auto, FS gain, FMCG, IT muted

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ANGEL ONE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!