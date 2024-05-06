CDSL share price surges over 5%, hits 52-week high on strong Q4 earnings. Should you buy, hold or sell?
Central Depository Services share price hits 52-week high after doubling net profit to ₹129 crore in Q4FY24. Total income rose by 86% to ₹267 crore. Full fiscal year net profit increased by 52% to ₹420 crore. Stock in strong uptrend with positive bias according to analyst.
Central Depository Services share price surged over 5% on Monday's session to touch a 52-week high following the leading depository's robust Q4FY24 results.
