CDSL stock skyrockets 13% to hit record high as company considering bonus shares
CDSL shares surged 13% to a record high of ₹2,260 apiece after company announced consideration of issuing bonus shares.
Shares of Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) surged 13% in today's intraday trade to hit a fresh record high of ₹2,260 apiece following the company's announcement via an exchange filing about its consideration of issuing bonus shares.
