CDSL stock surges over 7% to 3-month high; weekly gains hit 16% amid rebound in market sentiment

CDSL share price in focus today : Shares of NSE-listed Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) surged 7.32% in Friday’s intraday trade, hitting a three-month high of ₹1,435 apiece. The rally came as improved domestic and global cues boosted investor risk appetite, leading to a sharp rebound in capital market-related stocks after one of their worst weekly performances last week.

Today’s rally has also pushed the stock’s weekly gain to 16%, recovering twice the 8% loss it saw last week. The easing of trade tensions between China and the US, along with geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, has prompted investors to shift their focus back to equities.