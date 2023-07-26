CEAT share price rallies over 4% after multi-fold jump in Q1 net profit1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 12:41 PM IST
CEAT Ltd, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹144 crore in the first quarter of FY24 as compared to ₹9.25 crore in the corresponding period last year.
CEAT share price rallied more than 4% on Wednesday after the tyre manufacturer reported a multi-fold jump in net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. CEAT shares gained as much as 4.66% to ₹2,592.50 apiece on the BSE.
