Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  CEAT share price rallies over 4% after multi-fold jump in Q1 net profit

CEAT share price rallies over 4% after multi-fold jump in Q1 net profit

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 12:41 PM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

  • CEAT Ltd, posted a consolidated net profit of 144 crore in the first quarter of FY24 as compared to 9.25 crore in the corresponding period last year.

CEAT shares have gained more than 54% YTD and have more than doubled in the last one year period.

CEAT share price rallied more than 4% on Wednesday after the tyre manufacturer reported a multi-fold jump in net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. CEAT shares gained as much as 4.66% to 2,592.50 apiece on the BSE.

CEAT share price rallied more than 4% on Wednesday after the tyre manufacturer reported a multi-fold jump in net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. CEAT shares gained as much as 4.66% to 2,592.50 apiece on the BSE.

CEAT Ltd, posted a consolidated net profit of 144 crore in the first quarter of FY24 as compared to 9.25 crore in the corresponding period last year.

CEAT Ltd, posted a consolidated net profit of 144 crore in the first quarter of FY24 as compared to 9.25 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The tyre company's revenue from operations during Q1FY24 rose 4.1% to 2,935.2 crore from 2,818.4 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating performance, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter stood at 384.7 crore, compared to 171.3 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA margin expanded to 13.2% in Q1FY24 from 5.9%, YoY.

CEAT Q1 results were announced on Tuesday.

Read here: CEAT Q1 Results: Net profit at 144.6 crore, revenue rises 4% to 2,935 crore; check details

“Our improved product mix and procurement efficiencies have helped improve our gross margins leading to an improvement in our overall margins both sequentially and year-on-year. Our continuous focus on cash has helped us reduce our debt for the second consecutive quarter, and we have seen a reduction in our standalone gross debt by 97 crore," said Kumar Subbiah, CFO of CEAT Ltd.

CEAT share price has witnessed a decent rally this year so far. CEAT shares have gained more than 54% YTD and have more than doubled in the last one year period.

CEAT stock hit a 52-week high of 2,640.00 on July 10, 2023, while it touched 52-week low of 1,200.00 on July 26, 2022.

At 12:40 pm, the shares of CEAT Ltd were trading 2.31% higher at 2,534.10 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 12:41 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.