CEAT share price rallied more than 4% on Wednesday after the tyre manufacturer reported a multi-fold jump in net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. CEAT shares gained as much as 4.66% to ₹2,592.50 apiece on the BSE.
CEAT share price rallied more than 4% on Wednesday after the tyre manufacturer reported a multi-fold jump in net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. CEAT shares gained as much as 4.66% to ₹2,592.50 apiece on the BSE.
CEAT Ltd, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹144 crore in the first quarter of FY24 as compared to ₹9.25 crore in the corresponding period last year.
CEAT Ltd, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹144 crore in the first quarter of FY24 as compared to ₹9.25 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The tyre company's revenue from operations during Q1FY24 rose 4.1% to ₹2,935.2 crore from ₹2,818.4 crore in the year-ago period.
On the operating performance, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter stood at ₹384.7 crore, compared to ₹171.3 crore in the year-ago period.
EBITDA margin expanded to 13.2% in Q1FY24 from 5.9%, YoY.
CEAT Q1 results were announced on Tuesday.
“Our improved product mix and procurement efficiencies have helped improve our gross margins leading to an improvement in our overall margins both sequentially and year-on-year. Our continuous focus on cash has helped us reduce our debt for the second consecutive quarter, and we have seen a reduction in our standalone gross debt by ₹97 crore," said Kumar Subbiah, CFO of CEAT Ltd.
CEAT share price has witnessed a decent rally this year so far. CEAT shares have gained more than 54% YTD and have more than doubled in the last one year period.
CEAT stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,640.00 on July 10, 2023, while it touched 52-week low of ₹1,200.00 on July 26, 2022.
At 12:40 pm, the shares of CEAT Ltd were trading 2.31% higher at ₹2,534.10 apiece on the BSE.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.