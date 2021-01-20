OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Ceat shares jump over 6% after strong quarterly earnings
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹2,221.25 crore in the quarter under review, as against ₹1,761.77 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 26%.
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at 2,221.25 crore in the quarter under review, as against 1,761.77 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 26%.

Ceat shares jump over 6% after strong quarterly earnings

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 12:05 PM IST PTI

  • The stock gained 6.35% to Rs1,352.40 -- its one-year high -- on the BSE
  • At the NSE, it jumped 6.23% to Rs1,353 -- its one-year high

Shares of tyre major Ceat Ltd on Wednesday jumped over 6% after the firm reported over two-and-a-half fold jump in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The stock gained 6.35% to 1,352.40 -- its one-year high -- on the BSE.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

At the NSE, it jumped 6.23% to 1,353 -- its one-year high.

Ceat Ltd on Tuesday reported over two-and-a-half fold jump in consolidated net profit to 132.34 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, riding on robust sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 52.5 crore in the year-ago period, Ceat Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at 2,221.25 crore in the quarter under review, as against 1,761.77 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 26%, it added.

Commenting on the company's performance, Ceat Ltd Managing Director Anant Goenka said, "this quarter's growth has been achieved on the back of new capacities across segments, particularly passenger car, two-wheeler and farm segments." The replacement market has been buoyant because of consumer preference in personal mobility and strong rural demand, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout