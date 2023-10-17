CEAT shares surge over 10% to all-time high after Q2FY24 earnings beat market estimates
The company released its Q2FY24 numbers after market hours on Monday, with its consolidated net profit growing by 3125% YoY to ₹207 crore in the second quarter as compared to a net profit of ₹6.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.
CEAT, one of India's major tyre manufacturers, made significant strides during early trading on Tuesday, with its shares surging over 10% to reach an all-time high of ₹2,337 apiece. This remarkable upswing was attributed to the company's impressive performance in the September quarter, which exceeded market expectations.
