Cedaar Textile shares off to a weak start, list at 15% discount to IPO price

Cedaar Textile IPO listing: Yarn manufacturer Cedaar Textile shares witnessed a weak stock market debut on Monday, July 7, as the stock got listed at a discount of 15% to the issue price despite decent demand for the initial public offering (IPO). Cedaar Textile share price opened at ₹119 on the NSE SME, 15% below its IPO price of ₹140.

After listing, Cedaar Textile share price extended losses to hit the day's low of 113.05 on the NSE SME, down 19.25% from the IPO price.

Cedaar Textile IPO listing was lower than market expectations as the grey market premium (GMP) signalled a 7% listing pop. Cedaar Textile IPO GMP was ₹10, which means that Cedaar Textile share price was trading at ₹10 higher than its issue price in the grey market, a premium of 7%.

Cedaar Textile IPO Subscription Cedaar Textile IPO also witnessed a decent demand during its bidding period, closing with 12.26 times subscription. The retail portion was booked 9.73 times, the non-institutional investors' portion was booked 5.04 times, and the qualified institutional buyers' portion received 37.88 times bids.

Cedaar Textile IPO was open for subscription from June 30 to July 2, looking to raise nearly ₹61 crore. The issue was entirely a fresh sale of 43.50 lakh shares.

The company plans to use the funds raised for the installation of a grid-tied solar PV rooftop system for captive evacuation, modernisation of the machines, to meet working capital needs, general corporate purposes and issue expenses.

Fast Track Finsec Pvt Ltd acted as the book-running lead manager of the Cedaar Textile IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd was the registrar for the issue.

About the company Cedaar Textiles offers a wide range of Raw White Yarns, Melange Yarns, Solid Top-Dyed Yarns, and Grey Fancy Yarns in Cotton, Polyester, Acrylic, Viscose, Tencel, Modal, and other fibres. All yarns are offered with sustainability as the prime focus, including 100% Organic and Recycled Fibres (Polyester & Cotton), supporting a green environment and the conservation of natural resources, the company's RHP said.

It also manufactures and sells a wide range of products, including Yarn, Technical Textile IFR, Fabrics, and Dyed Yarn.

The company is actively engaged in the manufacturing of high-quality Melange Yarn, suitable for use in household textiles, woven goods, and hosiery.