Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd is scheduled to trade ex-dividend next week on December 13, according to BSE.

Some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including stock splits, bonus issues and extraordinary general meetings (EGM), according to BSE data.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to show the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Stock trading ex-dividend on Friday, December 13, 2024: Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on the shares held previously.

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week: Achyut Healthcare Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Tuesday, December 10.

Shradha AI Technologies Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹5 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Tuesday, December 10.

Exxaro Tiles Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, December 13.

A bonus issue is a corporate action where additional shares are given to existing shareholders. A company may decide to distribute additional shares as an alternative to dividends.

The following stock has declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Achyut Healthcare Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio of 4:10 on Tuesday, December 10.

Other corporate actions The other corporate actions for next week include the right issue of equity shares and an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

The right issue of equity shares is when a company offers its current shareholders at a discounted price to raise additional capital.

The following stocks will declare the right issue of equity shares next week.

Quasar India Ltd: Right issue of equity shares on Wednesday, December 11.

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Limited: Right issue of equity shares on Thursday, December 12.

Companies convene an Extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to address matters of immediate attention.

Sabrimala Industries India Ltd: EGM on Monday, December 9.

Abhijit Trading Company Ltd: EGM on Tuesday, December 10.