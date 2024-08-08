Ceigall India share price sees a muted opening at ₹413, a 3% premium on the BSE and at ₹419 , a 4.5% premium on NSE

Ceigall India share price listed at ₹413, a 3% premium on the BSE over the issue price of ₹401. On the NSE the listing gains were slightly higher at 4.5% as the Ceigall India share price listed at ₹419.

Ceigall India IPO had opened for subscription on 1 August, 2024 and ended on August 5, 2024.

The street was expecting sharper gains as indicated by the subscription numbers and the Grey Market premium or the GMP.

