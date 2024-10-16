Small-cap SME stock hits the upper circuit after Q2FY25 results; do you own it?

Small-cap SME stock: Cellecor Gadget's share price surged 5% to 71.80 during intraday trading on October 16, following robust quarterly earnings.

Nishant Kumar
Updated16 Oct 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Small-cap SME stock hits the upper circuit after Q2FY25 results; do you own it?
Small-cap SME stock hits the upper circuit after Q2FY25 results; do you own it?(Unsplash)

Small-cap SME stock: Cellecor Gadget share price jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit and a 52-week high of 71.80 in intraday trade on Wednesday, October 16, after the company announced strong quarterly earnings. Shares of the company opened at 67.35 against its previous close of 68.40 and jumped 5 per cent to hit the upper price band and one-year high. The stock, however, erased gains later and traded 4.39 per cent lower at 65.40 around 1:45 pm.

Cellecor Gadgets clocks stellar revenue, profit growth

The company that deals in the electronics device business on October 16 said it clocked the highest ever half-yearly sales of 425 crores in the first half of the current financial year (H1FY25).

The company's total revenue for the period came at 425.71 crore, up 103.05 per cent against 209.66 crore for the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Profit after tax (PAT) for H1FY25 came at 14.62 crore, up 108.3 per cent against 7.02 crore in H1FY24. EBITDA for the same period jumped 98.67 per cent to 25.31 crore against 12.74 crore year-on-year.

“In H1 2024-25, we have achieved remarkable financial and business outcomes, marked by a notable increase in sales volume and substantial growth in our value-added products segment. These milestones reflect our strong commitment to driving innovation and delivering top-tier consumer electronics,” said Ravi Agarwal, Managing Director of the company.

The company has opened five exclusive experience stores and expanded through organised retail channels like Phone Wale and Hello Mobile. On the e-commerce front, partnerships with platforms like Flipkart and Cred have further increased its reach.

"Besides enhancing local production through its Make in India initiatives, Cellecor is gearing up to expand internationally into Nepal, Africa, and the Middle East. It also focuses on strengthening B2B partnerships and D2C channels while improving payment solutions through collaborations with platforms like Kotak Bank," said the company in its exchange filing.

Cellecor Gadgets share price trend

Cellecor Gadgets share price hit its 52-week high of 71.80 in intraday trade on October 16. The small-cap stock has been in the green for the seventh consecutive session. On a monthly scale, the stock has been up since June. Year-to-date, the stock has surged 125 per cent.

The stock plumbed a 52-week low of 15.04 on March 14 this year, and at the current high of 71.80, it has soared 377 per cent in about seven months.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap SME stock hits the upper circuit after Q2FY25 results; do you own it?

