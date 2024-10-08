Cellecor Gadgets shares: SME stock locked at 5% upper circuit on this business update

  • Cellecor Gadgets has partnered with OSIA Hyper Retail to bring its range of appliances and smart gadgets to OSIA Hypermart’s extensive retail network across Gujarat.

Published8 Oct 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Cellecor Gadgets is an SME stock listed on NSE Emerge, the SME platform of National Stock Exchange of India.
Cellecor Gadgets share price was locked at 5% upper circuit at 54.40 apiece on Tuesday after the company announced a partnership with retail chain OSIA Hyper Retail. Cellecor Gadgets is an SME stock listed on NSE Emerge, the SME platform of National Stock Exchange of India.

The consumer electronics brands Cellecor Gadgets has partnered with OSIA Hyper Retail to bring its range of appliances and smart gadgets to OSIA Hypermart’s extensive retail network across Gujarat.

OSIA Hypermart offers a diverse range of products in over 43 stores spread across more than 15 cities in Gujarat, spanning over 7.11 lakh square feet of retail space.

Also Read | Multibagger small-cap stock jumps 10% after Nuvama assigns ‘Buy’ rating

“This partnership provides Cellecor with an excellent plaƞorm to further extend its reach and offer its innovative, high-quality, and value-for-money appliances and smart gadgets to a broader audience in Gujarat,” Cellecor Gadgets said in a regulatory filing on October 7.

Leveraging this strong foundation, Cellecor anticipates that its business in the Gujarat region will exceed 100 crores in the next 12 months, it added.

Cellecor is a consumer electronics company and offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

Also Read | Olectra Greentech stock zooms 7% on emerging as lowest bidder for 327 e-buses

Cellecor Gadgets Stock Price

Cellecor Gadgets shares made a stock market debut in September 2023. The stock was listed flat at 92 per share, same as its issue price. Cellecor Gadgets IPO was an SME IPO that was opened from September 15 to September 20.

Cellecor Gadgets shares were split in the ratio of 1:10 in August 2024.

At 2:50 pm, Cellecor Gadgets shares were still locked at 5% upper circuit at 54.40 apiece on the NSE SME.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsCellecor Gadgets shares: SME stock locked at 5% upper circuit on this business update

