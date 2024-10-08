Cellecor Gadgets shares: SME stock locked at 5% upper circuit on this business update

Cellecor Gadgets share price was locked at 5% upper circuit at ₹54.40 apiece on Tuesday after the company announced a partnership with retail chain OSIA Hyper Retail. Cellecor Gadgets is an SME stock listed on NSE Emerge, the SME platform of National Stock Exchange of India.

The consumer electronics brands Cellecor Gadgets has partnered with OSIA Hyper Retail to bring its range of appliances and smart gadgets to OSIA Hypermart’s extensive retail network across Gujarat.

OSIA Hypermart offers a diverse range of products in over 43 stores spread across more than 15 cities in Gujarat, spanning over 7.11 lakh square feet of retail space.

“This partnership provides Cellecor with an excellent plaƞorm to further extend its reach and offer its innovative, high-quality, and value-for-money appliances and smart gadgets to a broader audience in Gujarat,” Cellecor Gadgets said in a regulatory filing on October 7.

Leveraging this strong foundation, Cellecor anticipates that its business in the Gujarat region will exceed 100 crores in the next 12 months, it added.

Cellecor is a consumer electronics company and offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

Cellecor Gadgets Stock Price Cellecor Gadgets shares made a stock market debut in September 2023. The stock was listed flat at ₹92 per share, same as its issue price. Cellecor Gadgets IPO was an SME IPO that was opened from September 15 to September 20.

Cellecor Gadgets shares were split in the ratio of 1:10 in August 2024.

At 2:50 pm, Cellecor Gadgets shares were still locked at 5% upper circuit at ₹54.40 apiece on the NSE SME.