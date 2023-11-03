Cello World IPO allotment date: Cello World IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check Cello World IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Tentative Cello World IPO listing date has been fixed for Thursday, November 9 on NSE and BSE but as the company seems to have switched to T+3 norms the listing date will be preponed. Cello World IPO refund is likely to begin today.

If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Cello World IPO.

If you have applied for the Cello World IPO, you can check your Cello World IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check Cello World IPO allotment status of your application on below link - Cello World IPO allotment link - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Cello World IPO 's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check Cello World IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Cello World IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Cello World IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- Cello World IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Cello World IPO GMP today

Cello World IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +160. This indicates Cello World share price were trading at a premium of ₹160 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Cello World share price was indicated at ₹808 apiece, which is 24.69% higher than the IPO price of ₹648.

On last 12 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹160, according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

