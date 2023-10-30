Cello World IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?
Cello World IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹90 in grey market today, say market observers
Cello World IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) has opened today and it will remain open for biddders till 1st November 2023. The book build issue has been offered at a price band of ₹617 to ₹648 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on both NSE and BSE. The issue is entirely OFS (offer for sale). Promoters of the company aims to raise ₹1,900 crore from this public offer. Meanwhile, Cello World shares have strated tradiing in unlisted stock market. According to market observers, shares of Cello World Ltd are available at a premium of ₹90 in grey market today.
