Cello World IPO: Should you subscribe to it? Here's what 5 of top brokerages say

Cello World is one of the leading companies in the consumerware market in India, with a presence in consumer houseware, writing instruments and stationery, and moulded furniture and allied products categories.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Cello World opened for subscription on October 30 and will close on November 1. Through the issue, the company aims to raise ₹1,900 crore, which is a complete offer for sale (OFS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹617–648 per equity share, with a face value of ₹5 each. The net offer will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers at 50% of the total offer size, non-institutional investors at 15%, and retail investors at 35%.

Retail investors have the opportunity to submit bids for up to 13 lots, with each lot containing 23 shares. At the upper end of the IPO price band at ₹648, retail investors are required to make a minimum investment of ₹14,904 per lot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company owns and operates 13 manufacturing facilities across five locations, with an installed annual capacity of 57.77 million units of consumer houseware products per annum, 15,000 tonnes of opalware and glassware per annum, 650.00 million units of writing instruments and stationery products per annum, and 12.80 million units of moulded furniture and allied products as of March 31, 2023, according to the company's DRHP report.

In terms of financials, the company posted a consolidated revenue of ₹1,049 crore in FY21, which grew to ₹1,359 crore in FY22 and further increased to ₹1,797 crore in FY23. In terms of net profit, the company reported ₹166 crore in FY21, ₹220 crore in FY22, and ₹285 crore in FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subscription Status on Day 01 On Day 1, the Cello World IPO's retail investors' portion was subscribed to 35%, NII portion was subscribed to 94%, and qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was booked to 2%, and the employee portion was subscribed to 42%, as per the exchange data.

The retail investors' portion received bids for 37,81,246 shares against 1,07,21,232 shares on offer for this segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, domestic brokerage firms have advised investors to SUBSCRIBE to the IPO.

Nirmal Bang: Subscribe The brokerage recommends 'SUBSCRIBE' rating to the issue with a long-term investment view. The issue is valued at 48.8x TTM EPS, which appears to be expensive when compared with an industry average PE of 43.5x. However, the brokerage is positive on the company’s business growth across three segments, with expected healthy volume growth and attractive return ratios.

The brokerage cites several reasons for its positive outlook, including a diversified product portfolio of Cello World that caters to various consumer needs across different price points, a track record of successfully expanding into new business areas and product categories, the company's ability to efficiently manage inventory while manufacturing a wide range of products, and an extensive pan-India distribution network spanning multiple channels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Securities: Subscribe Cello World has demonstrated its manufacturing and production capabilities with the continuous innovation of products in various categories across age groups and categories of consumer houseware, growing the wallet share and consumer base over the years. The company has scaled up its branding, attracting new customers, increasing market share in its respective product categories, and moving up the value chain for every segment, said the brokerage.

It stated that the company has developed a strong brand identity through effective brand advertisements and marketing campaigns, including “Cello – Companion for Life’’, “Cello – Rishta Zindagi Bhar Ka’’, “Hot Chahiye Toh Cello" and “Don’t Just Write, Glide".

The brokerage believes the company is well-positioned to be a significant player in its respective business verticals, given the substantial addressable market growth potential of around 16%, strong financials, and debt-free status, making it an attractive long-term growth opportunity. Consequently, the brokerage recommends a 'SUBSCRIBE' rating for the IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI Cap Securities: Subscribe The brokerage highlights the company's robust revenue CAGR growth of 30.8% from FY21–23. As of June 30, 2023, the company offered 15,891 SKUs across its product categories, coupled with a presence across multiple channels through the PAN India distribution network. The brokerage noted the company has the highest industry RoCE of 4.5%.

According to the brokerage, the company is valued at an FY23PE multiple of 47.5x at the upper price band on post-issue capital. However, it believes the growth prospects across its business segments remain healthy. Therefore, the brokerage recommends investors 'SUBSCRIBE' to the issue for a long-term investment horizon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indsec Securities: Subscribe The brokerage said the company has grown its revenue at a CAGR of 31% over FY21–23 and healthy profitability. Additionally, the company has 15,891 SKUs, which are some of the positives for the company. At the upper price band of ₹648, the IPO is valued at an issue P/E of 47.5x, which the brokerage said is a modest 5% premium compared to the average valuation of its peers.

Given the fairly valued nature of the IPO and the competitive dynamics in its core business, the brokerage assigns a 'SUBSCRIBE for long-term' rating to the IPO.

Choice Equity Broking: Subscribe with Caution "At a higher price band, Cello World is demanding a TTM P/E multiple of 48.8x (to its TTM earning per share Rs. 13.3). This valuation represents a significant premium compared to the peer average of 38.6x, suggesting the IPO is overvalued," said Choice Equity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the company's diversified product portfolio, extensive distribution network, and established brands in the domestic consumerware market, there is potential for the company to benefit from sectoral growth trends, particularly in glassware products. However, the high valuation leads the brokerage to issue a "Subscribe with Caution" rating for the IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

