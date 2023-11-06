Cello World share price dips after strong debut. Opportunity to buy?
Cello World shares listed on BSE at ₹831 per equity share whereas it listed on NSE at ₹829 per share levels
Cello World share price opened on BSE and NSE at stellar 28 per cent premium during Monday deals. Cello World shares listed on BSE at ₹831 per equity share and went on to hit intraday low of ₹781.50 apiece within few minutes of stock listing. On NSE, Cello World shares listed at ₹829 apiece levels and went on to hit intraday low of ₹782 per share after the profit booking trigger.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started