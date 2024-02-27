Cello World share price soars as Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on the stock with a 'buy' call, sees 31% upside
Motilal Oswal Financial Services covers Cello World stock, forecasting a 31% rise with a buy rating and target price of ₹1,100. Today, the stock price surged over 5%, starting at ₹858.80 on the BSE.
Brokerage house Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated covering Cello Word stock, indicating an uptick of 31% from the counter's current market price (CMP). The brokerage has a buy rating for the stock with a target price of ₹1,100. The Cello World stock price today surged by more than 5%. On the BSE, the Cello World share price opened at an intraday low of ₹858.80.
