Cello World: This newly listed stock is trading 34% above its IPO price; should you buy now?
JM Financial has initiated coverage on Cello World with a 'buy' rating, citing factors such as its strong brand, aggressive marketing strategies, and diversified product offerings.
Global brokerage firm JM Financial, in its latest note, has initiated coverage on Cello World with a positive outlook. The stock, which entered the secondary market in November, is currently performing strongly on exchanges, trading at ₹871 apiece, 34.4% higher than its issue price of ₹648 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started