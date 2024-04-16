Cello World share price up over 10% in April so far; Motilal Oswal remains positive about the stock- 3 key reasons why
Cello World share price is up over 10% in April amidst a volatile market. Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal predicts a further 34 per cent rise with a target price of ₹1,100, based on strong financial performance and market position.
Cello World share price: Shares of one of the leading consumer glassware players, Cello World, have been witnessing strong traction this month so far after a month of poor performance. On a monthly scale, Cello World share price is up over 10 per cent in April so far in a volatile market. Notably, the market benchmark Sensex is down about a per cent this month so far.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started