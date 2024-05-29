Cello World stock surges 4% after board approves fundraising via QIP
In an exchange filing, Cello World announced that the fund-raising will require shareholder approval. At 12:30 pm, the scrip was trading at ₹886.90 per share on Wednesday. The stock closed at ₹860.10.
Cello World shares jumped over 4.59 per cent on Wednesday, May 29, after the company initiated a share placement for qualified institutional buyers on May 29. The company plans to raise funds by issuing 8.654 million equity shares, each with a face value of ₹5.
