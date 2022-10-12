Cement  companies  eye  profitable  Q3

In North India, Jaipur has seen non-trade cement prices increasing by ₹10 per bag while in East India, prices are expected to rise after the end of Durga Pooja, analysts at Anand Rathi Research said. Companies are planning to raise prices by ₹15 (trade) and ₹30 (non-trade) in West India, while in the South, cement firms have announced hikes of ₹40-50/bag, analysts said. Prices in other regions may improve too, possibly after Diwali.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}