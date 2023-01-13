Cement sector outlook positive, Ultratech among top 3 picks by Motilal Oswal

Average price of a cement 50kg bag has gone up 3% on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the third quarter of FY23, Motilal Oswal said in a recent note. The brokerage estimates a 10% (YoY) growth in volumes in the December quarter and a three-year CAGR at 5.4%, aided by strong infrastructure and real estate demand as well as the low base effect of last year. In third quarter of FY22, sales volumes dipped 2.6% (YoY).