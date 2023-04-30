A small cap firm, Shree Digvijay Cement firm, closed on Friday with a market valuation of ₹1,042.70 Cr. With a production capacity of 1.20 million tonnes annually, the firm is one of India's pioneers in the cement industry.

“Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (i.e.@25%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31% March, 2023, in addition to Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.50 (i.e. @ 15%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, already paid during the year. We shall inform you in due course the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Final Dividend, and the date from which dividend, if approved by the Shareholders, will be paid to Shareholders," said Shree Digvijay Cement Company in a stock exchange filing.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company has announced an equity dividend of ₹3.50 per share, during the last 12 months. This generates a dividend yield of 4.87% at the current share price of ₹71.81. The company has a solid track record of dividend declarations during the past five years. Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd. has declared 5 dividends since June 22, 2020, according to Trendlyne statistics.

The company has reported a total income of Rs.198.10 crores during the period ended March 31, 2023, up by 16.28% YoY as compared to Rs.170.37 crores during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company posted a net profit of ₹24.42 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 89.55% YoY from ₹12.88 Cr during Q4FY22 and its EPS stood at ₹1.67 during the quarter ended review, up by 89.77% YoY from ₹0.88 during the year-ago quarter.

Anil Singhvi, Executive Chairman of the Company said “Despite very high cost of coal which has impacted the margins of cement industry, SDCC performed well by improving plant performance and keeping the cost under control. The coal prices are now softening and expected to soften further, which will reduce the cost of production. Encouraged by such good performance, the board of directors have recommended a higher final dividend of Rs.2.5 /- per share. We are very happy to have received the Environment Clearance (EC) for expansion to 3 million tonnes of cement. With sufficient limestone deposits, the Company is well poised to embark upon growth.

Rajeev Nambiar, Managing Director of the Company said “Another impressive year for SDCCL inspite of challenges on Cost & Intense Market Competition. Debottlenecking and asset optimization initiatives led to long term gains which are visible in the performance. Combined with highest ever blended and special products sales led to the consolidation of top line growth and profitability. Beginning of operations of SDCCL Logistics and grant of EC for expansion adds newer opportunities for future business growth."

On Friday, the shares of Shree Digvijay Cement closed on the BSE at ₹71.81 apiece level, down by 0.90% from the previous close of ₹72.46. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹79.40 on (08/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹52.40 on (20/06/2022).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test