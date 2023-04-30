Cement stock below 100 declares final dividend, scrip trading at a dividend yield of 4.87%

Anil Singhvi, Executive Chairman of the Company said “Despite very high cost of coal which has impacted the margins of cement industry, SDCC performed well by improving plant performance and keeping the cost under control. The coal prices are now softening and expected to soften further, which will reduce the cost of production. Encouraged by such good performance, the board of directors have recommended a higher final dividend of Rs.2.5 /- per share. We are very happy to have received the Environment Clearance (EC) for expansion to 3 million tonnes of cement. With sufficient limestone deposits, the Company is well poised to embark upon growth.