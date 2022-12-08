Cement stock declares 1:2 rights issue, record date falling next week2 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 10:40 PM IST
With a market worth of Rs. 639.35 Cr., Anjani Portland Cement Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the cement industry. South India's Anjani Cement is a well-known brand with an annual manufacturing capacity of 1.2 million tonnes. For the purpose of selling cement, Anjani has also expanded its market to include Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Goa. Market watchers may take a closer look at the record date for the 1:2 rights issuance that the company's board of directors announced today.