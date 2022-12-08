Cement stock declares 1:2 rights issue, record date falling next week

The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “This is to inform you that pursuant to the delegation of authority to the Rights Issue Committee by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 12, 2022, the Rights Issue Committee of the Board, has, at its meeting held today, i.e. December 8, 2022, inter alia fixed Friday, i.e. December 16, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders who are entitled to receive the Rights Entitlements Rights Issue of the Company."