Markets
Have India’s top cement stocks entered the value buy territory?
Equitymaster 6 min read 19 Dec 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Summary
- Apart from price hikes, cement companies could see a stronger second half, driven by factors like the return of labour, receding monsoon disruptions, and accelerating infrastructure projects.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less