Cement stocks gain on hopes of demand recovery

“Despite the negativity inflicted by the second wave of covid-19, sentiments remained positive. We expect the government to continue its spending spree on infrastructure development and mega affordable housing schemes to support the economy and enhance job creation. Housing demand remained resilient across the markets. We remain confident on sustainability of margins as we believe that the sector has ample pricing power to mitigate increase in input costs", broking firm Prabhudas Lilladher said in a report to its investors.