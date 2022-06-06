Cement volumes continue to rise in May, but rains to play spoilsport

Analysts already have a cautious outlook on the cement sector looking at cost headwinds posed by higher fuel (coal and pet coke) costs and also higher logistics costs. Earnings for the March quarter and FY22 hold testimony. UltraTech, India’s largest cement manufacturer, saw consolidated revenue rise 18% y-o-y in FY22, led by a 9% and 8% increase in sales volume and blended realization respectively. However, the 14% y-o-y increase in per tonne operating expenses led to a decline in operating margins, while Ebitda remained flat. The story was no different for others. Dalmia Bharat saw a 20% rise in expenses while the prices improved by just 3%.