Central Bank of India declares record date for third interim dividend in FY26. Check details

PSU institutional lender Central Bank of India, on Monday, 19 January 2026, announced that the board of directors of the company has fixed the record date of the third interim dividend for the financial year ending 2025-26, according to an exchange filing.

The BSE filing showed that the Central Bank of India's dividend will be paid out based on the “Record Date” on Friday, 23 January 2026. Investors who are looking to invest in the bank's shares will be eligible for the dividend issue till one day ahead of the pre-determined record date.

“Bank has fixed Friday, 23 January 2026 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members for payment of 03rd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2025-26,” the bank said.

Central Bank of India dividend On 16 January 2026, the Central Bank of India announced a third interim dividend issue of ₹0.20 per share with the face value of ₹10 apiece for the stock market investors. This means that every eligible shareholder will receive a payment of ₹0.20 per share for every share they own in the company.

“We wish to inform that the board of directors of bank at their meeting held today, i.e. Friday, 16 January 2026 at Mumbai inter alia has considered and approved 03rd Interim Dividend at 2% i.e. ₹0.20 per equity share having face value of ₹10 each of bank for FY2025-26,” the company informed the stock exchange through its filing.

Central Bank of India share price Central Bank of India shares were trading 0.62% lower at ₹38.34 as of 3:07 p.m. (IST) during Monday's trading session, compared to ₹38.58 at the previous market close, according to NSE data.

Shares of the PSU bank have given stock market investors more than 173% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 18% in the last three-year period.

NSE data also shows that the company's stock has lost 27.28% in the last one-year period, but has risen 4.24% in the last one-month period. Central Bank of India's shares were trading 2.98% higher in the last five trading sessions on the Indian stock market.

PSU bank Central Bank of India shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹55.50 on 20 January 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹32.75 as of 9 May 2025, as per the exchange data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹34,694.02 crore as of the trading session on Monday, 19 January 2026.

