Central Bank of India declares record date for third interim dividend in FY26. Check details

Central Bank of India's third interim dividend will be paid out based on the record date on this day in 23 January 2026, where eligible investors will be paid 0.20 apiece for every share they own in the company.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published19 Jan 2026, 03:03 PM IST
Central Bank of India announced its third interim dividend issue for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Sunday, 16 January 2026.
PSU institutional lender Central Bank of India, on Monday, 19 January 2026, announced that the board of directors of the company has fixed the record date of the third interim dividend for the financial year ending 2025-26, according to an exchange filing.

The BSE filing showed that the Central Bank of India's dividend will be paid out based on the “Record Date” on Friday, 23 January 2026. Investors who are looking to invest in the bank's shares will be eligible for the dividend issue till one day ahead of the pre-determined record date.

“Bank has fixed Friday, 23 January 2026 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members for payment of 03rd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2025-26,” the bank said.

Central Bank of India dividend

On 16 January 2026, the Central Bank of India announced a third interim dividend issue of 0.20 per share with the face value of 10 apiece for the stock market investors. This means that every eligible shareholder will receive a payment of 0.20 per share for every share they own in the company.

“We wish to inform that the board of directors of bank at their meeting held today, i.e. Friday, 16 January 2026 at Mumbai inter alia has considered and approved 03rd Interim Dividend at 2% i.e. 0.20 per equity share having face value of 10 each of bank for FY2025-26,” the company informed the stock exchange through its filing.

Central Bank of India share price

Central Bank of India shares were trading 0.62% lower at 38.34 as of 3:07 p.m. (IST) during Monday's trading session, compared to 38.58 at the previous market close, according to NSE data.

Shares of the PSU bank have given stock market investors more than 173% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 18% in the last three-year period.

NSE data also shows that the company's stock has lost 27.28% in the last one-year period, but has risen 4.24% in the last one-month period. Central Bank of India's shares were trading 2.98% higher in the last five trading sessions on the Indian stock market.

PSU bank Central Bank of India shares hit their 52-week high level at 55.50 on 20 January 2025, while the 52-week low level was at 32.75 as of 9 May 2025, as per the exchange data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 34,694.02 crore as of the trading session on Monday, 19 January 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

