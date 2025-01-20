Central Bank of India on Monday, January 20 posted a 33% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to ₹958.93 crore for the December 2024 quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY25). The profit stood at ₹717.86 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the net interest income for the quarter rose to ₹3540.12 crore from ₹3151.85 crore, marking a 12.31% increase on a YoY basis.

The public sector lender witnessed a decline in provisions and contingencies during the quarter to ₹556.64 crore from ₹821.98 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, too, the figure declined from ₹598.06 crore.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) came in at ₹10,459.89 crore at the end of Q3 FY25 with the percentage of GNPA at 3.86%, down from 4.50% YoY and 4.59% QoQ. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) at ₹1,554.98 crore, with the percentage of NNPA at 0.87%, higher than 0.85% in the September 2024 quarter and 0.69% in the December 2023 quarter.

On the margin front, the operating margin dipped to 20.16% in Q3 FY25 from 21.98% on a sequential basis and 21.13% on a yearly basis.