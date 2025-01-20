Central Bank of India Q3 Results: Net profit surges 33% YoY to ₹959 crore; NII grows 12%

Central Bank of India reported a 33% YoY increase in standalone net profit for Q3 FY25, reaching 958.93 crore compared to 717.86 crore last year. Net interest income also rose 12.31% to 3540.12 crore from 3151.85 crore.

Saloni Goel
Published20 Jan 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Advertisement
Central Bank of India posted a 33% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to ₹958.93 crore for Q3 FY25.(Pixabay)

Central Bank of India on Monday, January 20 posted a 33% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to 958.93 crore for the December 2024 quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY25). The profit stood at 717.86 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the net interest income for the quarter rose to 3540.12 crore from 3151.85 crore, marking a 12.31% increase on a YoY basis.

The public sector lender witnessed a decline in provisions and contingencies during the quarter to 556.64 crore from 821.98 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, too, the figure declined from 598.06 crore.

Advertisement

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) came in at 10,459.89 crore at the end of Q3 FY25 with the percentage of GNPA at 3.86%, down from 4.50% YoY and 4.59% QoQ. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) at 1,554.98 crore, with the percentage of NNPA at 0.87%, higher than 0.85% in the September 2024 quarter and 0.69% in the December 2023 quarter.

On the margin front, the operating margin dipped to 20.16% in Q3 FY25 from 21.98% on a sequential basis and 21.13% on a yearly basis.

Advertisement

More to come...

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsCentral Bank of India Q3 Results: Net profit surges 33% YoY to ₹959 crore; NII grows 12%
First Published:20 Jan 2025, 02:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts