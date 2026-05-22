Government to sell 8% stake in Central Bank of India via OFS; check floor price, key dates and other details

Cenrtal Bank of India OFS: Central Bank of India share price will be in focus today after the Government of India on Wednesday announced that it will sell 8% stake in the Central Bank of India via an offer for sale (OFS).

Advertisement

The OFS will open for non-retail investors on May 22, 2026, while retail investors and employees can bid on May 25, 2026. The floor price for the issue has been fixed at ₹31 per equity share, according to the official notice issued by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). The floor price is at an over 8.5% discount to the PSU lender's Thursday closing price of ₹33.94

The government may additionally exercise an oversubscription option to sell more shares depending on investor demand.

"Government offers to disinvest 4% equity in the Central Bank of India with an additional 4% as green shoe option," DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.

Under the base offer, the government proposed to sell 36,20,56,051 equity shares, representing 4% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the bank. In addition, the Centre retained the option to sell an equal number of shares under the oversubscription option. The OFS, if the green shoe option is exercised, is likely to be worth around ₹2,455 crore, based on the closing price of the bank's stock on Thursday.

Advertisement

Currently, the government holds 89.27% stake in the bank.

OFS: Key Things to Know According to the offer document, at least 10% of the offer shares will be reserved for retail investors, while 75,00,000 equity shares have been earmarked for eligible employees of the bank. Retail investors will also be eligible to bid at the cut-off price under the OFS mechanism.

The government said employee eligibility would be determined based on PAN details shared by the bank with stock exchanges one trading day prior to the OFS opening date. Eligible employees can apply for shares worth up to ₹5 lakh and may additionally bid in the retail category subject to applicable limits.

The OFS for non-retail investors will take place on May 22 between 9:15 am and 3:30 pm. Non-retail investors will also have the option to carry forward their unallotted bids to T+1 day. Retail investors and employees will be able to place bids on May 25 during the same trading hours.

Advertisement

"The Offer shall take place over two trading days on a separate window of the Stock Exchanges on May 22, 2026 ("T" day) and May 25, 2026 (T+1 day), commencing from 9:15 a.m. and shall close on the same date at 3:30 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) on both days, as per details given below," Central Bank of India said.

The government further stated that a minimum of 25% of the OFS shares reserved for non-retail investors would be allocated to mutual funds and insurance companies, subject to valid bids being received at or above the floor price.

Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited has been appointed as the broker for the seller in the transaction. The OFS is being conducted in accordance with SEBI’s OFS guidelines and stock exchange regulations.

Advertisement

The government clarified that the shares offered through the OFS would continue to trade in the normal market segment during the issue period. The notice also specified that the offer could be withdrawn or cancelled under certain conditions, including insufficient demand or market-related factors.

The stake sale forms part of the government’s broader divestment and public shareholding compliance strategy for public sector enterprises and banks.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.