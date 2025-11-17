Central Bank, UCO Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, other PSU banks' stocks rally up to 4% amid reports of merger

Central Bank, UCO Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, other PSU banks' stocks rally up to 4% amid reports of merger

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published17 Nov 2025, 09:51 AM IST
Central Bank, UCO Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, other PSU banks' stocks rally up to 4% amid reports of merger
Central Bank, UCO Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, other PSU banks' stocks rally up to 4% amid reports of merger

PSU Banks merger news: Shares of PSU banks rose by up to 4% during Monday's trading session following news that the finance ministry is drafting a strategy for the next round of mergers among public sector banks, with an announcement expected in April or May. A report from Informist indicated that these mergers will occur in 2-3 phases rather than all at once.

As per the Informist report, there are currently 12 PSU banks, and the goal is to consolidate to a maximum of 6-7 nationalized banks that are larger in scope than their present structure. The government might initially merge 1-2 smaller banks before integrating them with SBI or PNB, or possibly merge them directly with SBI or PNB.

(more to come)

Public Sector Banks
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsCentral Bank, UCO Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, other PSU banks' stocks rally up to 4% amid reports of merger
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.