The Central Government will sell up to 5% stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an offer for sale (OFS) on the BSE and NSE on 15 and 16 December. The floor price has been fixed at ₹680 a share, at a discount of more than 7% as compared to today's closing price of ₹733.50.

Up to 4,00,00,000 equity shares will be offered in the OFS, the PSU said in a regulatory filing.

"The offer shall take place on a separate window of the stock exchanges on December 15, 2022 (T day) and December 16, 2022 (T+1 day), from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm (Indian Standard Time) on both days," IRCTC said in a statement.

The number of shares being offered in the OFS is equivalent to up to 0.5% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the firm.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs and JM Financial are brokers for the OFS.

OFS for non-retail, retail investors

Only non-retail investors will be allowed to place their bids on T day (December 15). The offer shall take place during trading hours on a separate window of the stock exchanges tomorrow, commencing at 9:15 am and close at 3:30 pm on the same day.

"Those non-retail investors who have placed their bids on T day and have chosen to carry forward their bids to T+1 day, shall be allowed to carry forward and also revise their bids on T+1 day as per the OFS Guidelines," the statement read.

For retail investors, the OFS will take place during trading hours on a separate window of the stock exchanges on T+l day, i.e., December 16, 2022 commencing at 9:15 am and end on the same day at 3:30 pm.

Retail investors will be able to place their bids on December 16. The non-retail investors who have placed their bids on T day and have chosen to carry forward their unallotted bids to T+l day, will also be allowed to revise their bids on T+l day.

For the quarter ended September 2022, IRCTC's net profit after tax from continuing operations surged to ₹226 crore, up 42.5%. However, on a sequential-basis, the company's profit dropped 7.7% from ₹245.5 crore recorded in the previous quarter (Q1FY23).

This is part of the government's disinvestment target for FY23. The Centre aims to raise ₹65,000 crore through divestment in fiscal 2022-23.

IRCTC is the tourism and catering arm of the Indian Railways. At present, the government owns 67.4% stake in IRCTC.

IRCTC has a market cap of ₹58,792 crore. Ahead of the announcement on Wednesday, the IRCTC scrip closed 1.47% higher to settle at ₹733.50 apiece on the NSE.

